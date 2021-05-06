11 pairs of Special trains cancelled on Weekends: Check details here

trains cancelled

Bhubaneswar: Due to Shut Down enforcement in Odisha and to break the chain of Covid19 infection, it has been decided to cancel 11 pair of Special Train Services on Saturdays & Sundays from 8th to 16th May, 2021.

Here is the list of trains that have been cancelled on weekends:

08456/08455 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special,

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special,

08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special,

08432/08431 Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special,

08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special,

08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special,

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special,

08528/08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special,

08433/08434 Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special,

08301/08302  Rayagada-Sambalpur-Rayagada Special from both the directions on 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th May, 2021 (Saturday & Sundays) will remain cancelled.

Similarly, 02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiripoi-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar on 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th May, 2021 and from Bangiriposi on 9th, 10th, 11th & 17th May, 2021 will remain cancelled.

