Coronavirus Pandemic In Odisha: Railways Cancells Five Pairs Of Special Trains

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to cancell as many as five pairs of special train services on different routes.

The ECoR informed that it has taken a final decision to cancell the trains due to lack of passengers and prevent Covid19 infection.

Also Read: 3 Special Trains to be canceled to restrict Covid infection

Here is the list of trains that have been cancelled: