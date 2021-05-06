Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to cancell as many as five pairs of special train services on different routes.
The ECoR informed that it has taken a final decision to cancell the trains due to lack of passengers and prevent Covid19 infection.
Here is the list of trains that have been cancelled:
- 08417/08418 Puri-Gunupur-Puri special train will be cancelled from May 5 from Puri and from Gunupur to May 6, 2021 until the next order.
- 08303/08304 The Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur special train will be cancelled from both sides from May 5, 2021 to the next order.
- 08425/08426 Puri-Durg-Puri Special will be cancelled from May 5 from Puri and from the fort on May 6, 2021 until the next order.
- 09371/09372 Indore-Puri-Indore Special will be cancelled from Indore from May 4 and from Puri to May 6, 2021 until the next order.
- 02204/02203 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special train will be cancelled from Secunderabad from May 3 to 31 and from Visakhapatnam from May 7 to June 1.