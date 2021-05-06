Coronavirus Pandemic In Odisha: Railways Cancells Five Pairs Of Special Trains

By WCE 3
Train cancelled

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to cancell as many as five pairs of special train services on different routes.

The ECoR informed that it has taken a final decision to cancell the trains due to lack of passengers and prevent Covid19 infection.

Also Read: 3 Special Trains to be canceled to restrict Covid infection

Here is the list of trains that have been cancelled:

  1. 08417/08418 Puri-Gunupur-Puri special train will be cancelled from May 5 from Puri and from Gunupur to May 6, 2021 until the next order.
  2. 08303/08304 The Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur special train will be cancelled from both sides from May 5, 2021 to the next order.
  3. 08425/08426 Puri-Durg-Puri Special will be cancelled from May 5 from Puri and from the fort on May 6, 2021 until the next order.
  4. 09371/09372 Indore-Puri-Indore Special will be cancelled from Indore from May 4 and from Puri to May 6, 2021 until the next order.
  5. 02204/02203 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special train will be cancelled from Secunderabad from May 3 to 31 and from Visakhapatnam from May 7 to June 1.
You might also like
State

Covid Death Odisha: 17 More Succumb, Toll Rises To 2121

State

Elephant tramples woman to death while collecting mangoes in Angul

State

Olive Ridley Turtle Hatchlings Head For Sea At Gahirmatha In Odisha

Business

Petrol and Diesel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.