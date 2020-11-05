10th Pass Candidates Will Get Railway Jobs On Merit, Apply Without Paying Fee

The South East Central Railway (Raipur) has issued a release to fill many vacant posts. Online applications have been sought on these posts. It has started has started from November 2, 2020.

Selection of candidates will also be done through easy methods. Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are given below.

Post Details:

Post Name: Trade Apprentice

Number of posts: 413 Posts

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of application: November 2, 2020

Last date for submission of applications: December 1, 2020

Educational Qualification: It is compulsory for candidates to pass 10th standard. Apart from this, the candidate must have passed the ITI examination in the trade related to a recognized institution.

Age limit: The minimum age for applying for these posts is 15 years and maximum age is 24 years.

How to apply: Candidates can visit the official website of South Eastern Central Railway to apply online. You can also complete the application process from the link provided in this news. Before applying, candidates must read the given notification.

Selection Process: Applicants will be selected on the basis of merit list.

Note: Candidates will not have to pay any kind of application fee for applying to these posts.

