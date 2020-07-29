Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 1068 new COVID19 positive cases including 406 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1068 cases have been reported today out of which 406 are local cases while the rest 662 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 29,175 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 28 districts.

The district wise tally is as follows:

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 29

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 26

6. Cuttack: 61

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 88

10. Ganjam: 245

11. Jagatsinghpur: 3

12. Jajpur: 12

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 19

15. Kandhamal: 11

16. Kendrapada: 8

17. Khurda: 194

18. Koraput: 66

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 20

21. Nawarangpur: 26

22. Nayagarh: 29

23. Nuapada: 11

24. Puri: 16

25. Rayagada: 24

26. Sambalpur: 21

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 112