Bhubaneswar: A high of 10,031 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1329 whereas Cuttack has recorded 720 positives.

DISTRICT WISE POSITIVE CASES:

1. Angul: 456

2. Balasore: 230

3. Bargarh: 450

4. Bhadrak: 248

5. Balangir: 274

6. Boudh: 183

7. Cuttack: 720

8. Deogarh: 118

9. Dhenkanal: 244

10. Gajapati: 89

11. Ganjam: 209

12. Jagatsinghpur: 115

13. Jajpur: 328

14. Jharsuguda: 418

15. Kalahandi: 433

16. Kandhamal: 75

17. Kendrapada: 243

18. Keonjhar: 166

19. Khurda: 1329

20. Koraput: 142

21. Malkangiri: 62

22. Mayurbhanj: 207

23. Nawarangpur: 306

24. Nayagarh: 269

25. Nuapada: 311

26. Puri: 708

27. Rayagada: 132

28. Sambalpur: 302

29. Sonepur: 169

30. Sundargarh: 824

31. State Pool: 271