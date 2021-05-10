10,031 Covid Positives in Odisha Today, Khurda Records Highest At 1329

By WCE 2
odisha covid
Coronavirus In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A high of 10,031 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1329 whereas Cuttack has recorded 720 positives.

DISTRICT WISE POSITIVE CASES: 

1. Angul: 456
2. Balasore: 230
3. Bargarh: 450
4. Bhadrak: 248
5. Balangir: 274
6. Boudh: 183
7. Cuttack: 720
8. Deogarh: 118
9. Dhenkanal: 244
10. Gajapati: 89
11. Ganjam: 209
12. Jagatsinghpur: 115
13. Jajpur: 328
14. Jharsuguda: 418
15. Kalahandi: 433
16. Kandhamal: 75
17. Kendrapada: 243
18. Keonjhar: 166
19. Khurda: 1329
20. Koraput: 142
21. Malkangiri: 62
22. Mayurbhanj: 207
23. Nawarangpur: 306
24. Nayagarh: 269
25. Nuapada: 311
26. Puri: 708
27. Rayagada: 132
28. Sambalpur: 302
29. Sonepur: 169
30. Sundargarh: 824
31. State Pool: 271

You might also like
State

SCR’s Oxygen Express sets off on third run to bring more LMO from Odisha

State

Odisha: Youth Group Provides Cooked Food To Patients Amid Covid Pandemic  

State

Man Arrested For Stealing Scooty And Cash In Bhubaneswar

State

Condolences Pour In For Raghunath Mohapatra, To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.