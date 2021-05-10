10,031 Covid Positives in Odisha Today, Khurda Records Highest At 1329
Bhubaneswar: A high of 10,031 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.
Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1329 whereas Cuttack has recorded 720 positives.
DISTRICT WISE POSITIVE CASES:
1. Angul: 456
2. Balasore: 230
3. Bargarh: 450
4. Bhadrak: 248
5. Balangir: 274
6. Boudh: 183
7. Cuttack: 720
8. Deogarh: 118
9. Dhenkanal: 244
10. Gajapati: 89
11. Ganjam: 209
12. Jagatsinghpur: 115
13. Jajpur: 328
14. Jharsuguda: 418
15. Kalahandi: 433
16. Kandhamal: 75
17. Kendrapada: 243
18. Keonjhar: 166
19. Khurda: 1329
20. Koraput: 142
21. Malkangiri: 62
22. Mayurbhanj: 207
23. Nawarangpur: 306
24. Nayagarh: 269
25. Nuapada: 311
26. Puri: 708
27. Rayagada: 132
28. Sambalpur: 302
29. Sonepur: 169
30. Sundargarh: 824
31. State Pool: 271