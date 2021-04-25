Sonepur: A minor, 10-year-old boy has been charred to death in Sankara village in Sonepur district of Odisha in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to reports, the fire broke out due to a gas leak. Tea was being made in the house at that time when the gas leak happened and the minor was burnt to death.

The deceased has been identified as Babushan Guduria. He was rushed to the Binaka Hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The fire department rushed to douse the flames but most of the house had been reduced to ashes by then.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village post this tragic incident.