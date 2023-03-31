10 years RI for rape and murder of minor in Odisha

Tangi: In a case of rape and attempted murder of a minor, the accused Mitu alias Kalia Samal has been found guilty by the POCSO court.

The accused has been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fines of 20 thousand rupees. An imprisonment for extra one year in default of fine.

The court has further ordered payment of one lakh fifty thousand rupees as compensation to the victim.

According to earlier reports, the incident took place in Tangi area of Khurda district in Odisha. An 11-year-old girl was assaulted and attempted to be murdered while returning from school on a bicycle.

This sentence is based on 14 witnesses and 12 facts. The Public Prosecutor Ramesh Mohanty was handling the case on behalf of the government.