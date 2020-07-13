10 Local Cases Out Of 14 COVID19 Positives Reported In Bhubaneswar, See Details

Bhubaneswar: As many as 14 new COVID 19 cases have reported in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in last 24 hours.

Out of the 14 new cases, there are 10 local cases and the remaining 4 are from quarantine centers. Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be under active surveillance.

All the 14 new positive cases have been shifted to COVID Hospitals.

The details are as follows:

10 Local Contact Cases:

1 case, 75 yrs Female of Kanan Vihar, Phase-II visited to a Pvt Hospital

1 case. 40 yrs Male of Bomikhal, Jayadurga Nagar visited to a Pvt Hospital

1 case. 30 yrs Male of Nayapalli, near Mahima Dhaba

1 case, 56 yrs Male of IRC-Village, N1, an employee of a Govt Hospital

1 case. 44 yrs Female of Ganganagar, a service provider in a Govt Hospital

1 case. 60 yrs Male of Unit-8, near DAV Public School driver of a Govt office

1 case. 1 yr old girl child of Unit-6, Radha Krishna Tala Basti with a travel history of hotspot district

1 case. 32 yrs Male of Unit-9. near road no-8

1 case. 24 yrs Female of Patrapada, an employee of a Central Govt Hospital

1 case, 24 yrs Female an employee of a Pvt Hospital

04 Quarantine Cases:

2 cases 14 yrs and 7 yrs both Male of the same family of Unit-V, Keshari Nagar Basti linked with an earlier positive case

1 case 25 yrs Female an employee a Pvt Hospital linked with an earlier positive case

42 yrs Male of Unit-6 linked with an earlier positive case