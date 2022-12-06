1 killed in freight train collision,another in road accident in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A person was killed in freight train collision in Naigaon under Sadar block of Keonjhar district.

The person identity is yet to be ascertained.

Report says, the incident took place when the person was walking near the train line. On being informed, sadar police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident, one person was killed in a collision between a scorpio and bike and another sustained injuries near Merei sahi under Bansapala block of Keonjhar district.

The deceased man has been identified as Gura Munda of Gopapur village under Nayakot police limits.

The police reached the spot and have started a probe into the incident.