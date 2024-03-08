1 killed after being hit by bike in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, one man was killed after being hit by a bike in Odisha’s Jajpur district. The incident occurred at National Highway number 53 on Bramhani Bridge under Jenapur police limits of the district.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Ashok Sahu, a resident of Raichanda village, was crossing the bridge when a speeding-bike hit him. Following the accident, Ashok, along with two others riding the bike were critically injured.

They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where Ashok was declared dead by the doctors who attended him. The two other were shifted to Cuttack Medical after their situation deteriorated.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance, a passenger bus skidded off the road late at night yesterday in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place at about 2 am in the night when the driver could not see the road properly due to fog.

Fortunately, no passenger was hurt in this accident. The road mishap took place near the toll gate at Pudasula in Nilagiri area.

As per reports, it was a narrow escape for the passengers as the Basudev bus, in which they were travelling, met an accident. The bus was on its way to Baripada of Mayurbhanj district from Bhubaneswar via Udala.