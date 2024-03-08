Group of miscreants open fire in Odisha’s Kendrapara district; 1 injured

Kendrapara: A group of five to six miscreants opened fire at a village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The incident has been reported from Mahakalpada village of the district.

According to sources, the group of miscreants came to the village at around 9 pm on Thursday and opened fire. A villager identified as Raju Swain tried to stop them, however, the miscreants beat him. Swain got injured in the incident.

Reportedly, when the miscreants tried to flee from the spot, one of the accused was nabbed by the villagers. He was immediately handed over to the police.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and arrested the accused nabbed by the villagers. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. However, the reason behind the open firing is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants reportedly looted gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash from a gold merchant after firing at him in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

The gold merchant, who has been identified as Prakash Chandra Pal, was reportedly returning to his village in Angul district from Cuttack. In the meantime, the bike-borne miscreants waylaid him near Kadalipal village under Rasol police limits in district and fired at him before fleeing with the cash and valuables. The looters also snatched gold chain from his neck.