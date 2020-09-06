Ganjam: At least one person was killed while three others were injured in a road mishap near Digapahandi in Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Kanchan Behera of Digapahandi.

According to sources, the accident took place early on Sunday morning when a car that was travelling from Berhampur to Mohana ran over her who went out to pick flowers and the car overturned.

Later, Kanchan was admitted to Community Health Centre(CHC) in Digapahandi where doctors declared her “dead”.

The three injured persons including driver have been admitted to MKCG hospital for further treatment, sources said.