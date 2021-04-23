Bhubaneswar: One-hour relaxation for morning walks and cycling between 5 am and 6 am will be provided during the weekend shutdown in Odisha.

The rules will be applicable for Saturday and Sunday, that is from tomorrow informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha, Pradeep Jena on Friday.

The SRC has clarified the confusion relating to the timings of the weekend shut in Odisha due to the surge in Covid cases.

Through a circular Jena clarified that, “In response to some media queries, it is hereby clarified that the Friday night curfew continues till 5AM of Saturday and then Weekend Shutdown continues from Saturday till Monday morning in all Urban Areas of the State.”

The SRC further added that, “No one should interpret in any other way. In effect, restrictions continue from Friday evening till Monday morning 5AM.”