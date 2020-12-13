1 Dead As Car Collides With Bike In Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A car had a head-on collision with a bike and caught fire in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, the accident took place on Cuttack-Paradeep State Highway, the man driving the bike died on the spot.

The collision was so intense that the car caught fire, however the occupants of the car escaped unhurt.

On being informed the Fire Service personnel and police reached the spot, seized the vehicles and sent the body for a post-mortem.