accident in malkangiri
Representational Image

1 Dead, 10 Critical As Vehicle Turns Turtle In Odisha’s Malkangiri

By WCE 2

Malkangiri: In an unfortunate incident, one person has lost his life and 10 people have been critically injured in a road accident in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, as a passenger vehicle en-route to Khairaput from Mudulipada area has turned turtle at Bonda Ghati.

In the accident one person has died on the spot while 10 others are critical. All the injured people have been admitted to Khairaput hospital.

The police has initiated a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Watch: Odisha Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail & Slapped Rs 15,000 Fine

State

Ganja Plantation Worth 17.5 Crore Destroyed In Odisha’s Kalahandi

State

Rs 12 Cr Looted From Bank In Odisha’s Cuttack In Broad Daylight

State

Odisha’s Sundergarh Sees Remarkable Increase In Covid Deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.