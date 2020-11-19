Malkangiri: In an unfortunate incident, one person has lost his life and 10 people have been critically injured in a road accident in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, as a passenger vehicle en-route to Khairaput from Mudulipada area has turned turtle at Bonda Ghati.

In the accident one person has died on the spot while 10 others are critical. All the injured people have been admitted to Khairaput hospital.

The police has initiated a probe into the matter.