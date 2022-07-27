1 Covid Death In Odisha, Toll Reaches 9136

Bhubaneswar: One Covid positive patient has succumbed in Odisha, informed the State Health and Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the Covid death today, has been reported from Bhubaneswar.

Details regarding death of Covid-19 positive case after due completion of death audit process:

A 63 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease with Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed.