Bhubaneswar: A 15-month old baby has succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus in Odisha. The information about the death of the child has been provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department (H & FW) Odisha.

The infant belonged to Sundergarh district. The minor was suffering from GM 1 Gangliosidosis an inherited disorder that progressively destroys nerve cells (neurons) in the brain and spinal cord. The baby was also tested positive for Covid19.

Regret to inform that a 1-year 3 months old baby of Sundargarh district who was also Covid positive, passed away due to GM 1 Gangliosidosis. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 14, 2020

While minors can become infected with the new coronavirus, very few have suffered serious symptoms. Only children with very low immunity have however succumbed to Coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) through UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also confirmed the fact but has added that as the coronavirus outbreak enters its fifth month, the health crisis is “quickly becoming a child rights crisis”, commented Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta H. Fore