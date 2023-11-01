1.22kgs brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, 1 arrested

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, Bhubaneswar and as much as 1.22 kgs of brown sugar was seized on Wednesday said reports.

The raid was conducted near Kalibiri Bridge, Tigiria under Tigiria PS Dist. Cuttack on Tuesday evening against illegal dealing/possession of Narcotic Drugs and apprehended one drug peddler namely Suryakanta Mantry (32 yrs) of Tigiria, Cuttack.

During search contraband brown sugar (Heroin) weighing 01 Kg 022 gram (1022 gm) and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of Addl. Sessions cum Spl. Judge, Athagarh Dist. Cuttack.

In this connection STF PS Case No.26 dated 01.11.2023 U/s 21(c) of NDPS Act 1985 was registered. Investigation is underway.

Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 73 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 116 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 183 drug dealers/peddlers. STF also destroyed 62+ Kg of seized Brown sugar in last one year.

General Information:

Chemical name of Brown sugar/ Heroin is Di- acetyl Morphine. It is made from Opium

with some chemical like Acteic anhydride etc. It is a prohibited narcotic drug under NDPS Act, 1985.

Punishment for manufacturing/ possessing/selling/ purchasing/ transporting/ importing/ exporting/ using of Heroin/ Brown-SugarCommercial quantity- 10- 20 Years of imprisonment Plus fine:

Medium quantity- up to 10 Years of imprisonment Plus fine

Small quantity- up to 01 years of imprisonment plus fine

Heroin/ Brown sugar/ Diacetylmorphine

Commercial quantity – 250 Gram and above

Medium quantity- 5 to 250 Gram

Small Quantity- up to 05 gram

Forfeiture of property: In addition of the above mentioned punishment, all the property (movable and immovable) of the drug trafficker acquired in last six years from illegal business of drugs will be seized and forfeited.