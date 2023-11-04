World Cup 2023: Pakistan remains in Semi-final race, beat New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS)

Bengaluru: Pakistan has defeated New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS method) in must win match in the World Cup 2023. With this win they have kept their chances for Semi-final alive.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman (126 not out) and captain Babar Azam (66 not out) added a massive 194-run stand in the rain affected match.

After a nearly hour-long rain delay, Pakistan had been given a revised (Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method ) target of 342 in 41 overs (DLS) to win. Pakistan needed to chase New Zealand’s challenging target in 35.2 overs, which was essential to improve their net run rate (NRR), to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the semifinals.

During their innings, Pakistan only lost one wicket, that of Abdullah Shafique, while Fakhar Zaman (126 not out) and skipper Babar Azam (66 not out) were going great guns and having added a massive 194-run stand for the second wicket.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. New Zealand managed to score 401 (6 wkts, 50 Ov). New Zealand captain Williamson (95) and Rachin Ravindra (108) were the primary contributors of the mammoth total.

New Zealand’s fourth successive loss in the World Cup 2023, has complicated Kane Williamson’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals. New Zealand, who have won four matches, have one more match left, which is now a must-win for the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have now won four matches from their eight and still have a mathematical chance of qualifying. Babar Azam’s men have moved to fifth place in the points table.

Scorecard

New Zealand: 401(6 wickets, 50 Overs)

Pakistan: 200 (1 wicket, 25.3 Overs)

(With IANS inputs)

