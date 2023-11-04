Cricketer Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh welcome baby girl

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma and his wife, Pratima Singh, are celebrating the arrival of their baby girl. The couple took to social media to share their joy, and the news has been met with warm wishes from fans and well-wishers, including a heartfelt message from Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh, known for their passion for sports, welcomed their “wonder of hope” on Friday evening, and they introduced their little one to the world with a heartwarming Instagram post. The couple expressed their immense joy, saying, “A new baby girl, a world of wonder, hope, and dreams all wrapped in pink. We’re overjoyed to introduce the newest member of our family.”

The news of their baby’s arrival has garnered an outpouring of congratulations and good wishes. Anushka Sharma, wife of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, extended her warm wishes to the couple on this happy occasion to you mommy and daddy and love to the little munchkin.”

Ishant Sharma’s return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023 with the Delhi Capitals was a remarkable comeback, where he showcased his skills by taking ten wickets in eight games. This joyful addition to the Sharma family comes as they embark on a new chapter in their lives, filled with happiness and anticipation for the journey ahead.

Pratima Singh and Ishant Sharma’s journey led to a private wedding ceremony in December 2016, attended by close friends and family.