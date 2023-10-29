World Cup 2023: India beat England by 100 runs

Lucknow: India defeated England by 100 runs in today’s match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 being played at played at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. England lost all its wickets at 129 runs and balls were left.

From England, Liam Livingstone scored 27 runs in 46 balls, while Dawid Malan and David Willey could make 16 runs.

While bowling in the second innings, Mohammed Shami took four wickets giving 22 runs in seven over. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets.

During the first innings, opening batsman Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in India’s innings, notching up an impressive 87 runs in 101 balls. His partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed 49 runs, provided a solid foundation for India’s total. KL Rahul also chipped in with 39 runs, showcasing the depth of India’s batting order.

The English bowlers put up a commendable performance to restrict India to 229 runs while taking crucial wickets. David Willey was the star performer for England, taking 3 wickets and conceding 45 runs. Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid also played their part, both taking 2 wickets each to keep India’s total in check.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl first against team India.

