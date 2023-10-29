India set target of 230 runs for England in ICC World Cup 2023 match

Lucknow: India set a target of 230 runs for England after a challenging innings in today’s match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 being played at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. England won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that was put to the test by India’s determined batting lineup.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in India’s innings, notching up an impressive 87 runs in 101 balls. His partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed 49 runs, provided a solid foundation for India’s total. KL Rahul also chipped in with 39 runs, showcasing the depth of India’s batting order.

However, the English bowlers put up a commendable performance to restrict India to 229 runs while taking crucial wickets. David Willey was the star performer for England, taking 3 wickets and conceding 45 runs. Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid also played their part, both taking 2 wickets each to keep India’s total in check.