World Cup 2023: England lost match against Afghanistan by 69 runs

New Delhi: In today’s match of ICC Men’s Cricket world Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi, Afghanistan defeated England by 69 runs.

England lost all wickets at 215 runs while 58 balls were remaining. Harry Brook made the highest run for the team, i.e., 66 runs in 61 balls. Meanwhile Dawid Malan could score 32 runs in 39 balls. During the second innings, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets by giving 51 runs and 42 runs respectively in 10 overs, while Mohammad Nabi took two wickets each.

Afghanistan set a target of 285 runs for England. Sent into bat, Afghanistan were all out for 284 in 49.5 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz with 80 runs and Ikram Alikhil with 58 were top scorers for Afghanistan. For England, Adil Rashid took 3 wickets and Mark Wood claimed 2.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan. Tomorrow, Australia and Sri Lanka are going to clash for ICC World Cup 2023.