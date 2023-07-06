World Archery Youth Championship: Priyansh-Avneet Pair Wins Junior Mixed Team

Indian archers Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event in the World Archery Youth Championships in Ireland.

Dublin: Indian archers Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel in the final of the World Archery Youth Championships in Limerick, Ireland.

It was a nail-biting contest wherein the Indian players beat Israel with a close score of 146-144 yesterday, July 5.

Avneet and Priyansh went up against the Israeli team of Romi Maymon and Shamai Yamrom in a tightly contested final match. Both the teams were on level 37-37 at the first end. In the second end, Indian led by 72-71, but Israel managed to get back level in the third End with a score of 111-111.

In the final shot, Kaur and Priyansh both hit 10s to seal the gold. India won the final trophy by 146-144.

India’s Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.

The World Archery Youth Championships event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3 to 9.

Taking over the official Twitter handles, Sports Authority of India has congratulated both pairs for bringing home medals.

