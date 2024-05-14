Gigantic whales that had become extinct appear after 100 years, much to the delight of nature lovers

Gigantic whales that had become extinct appear after 100 years, much to the delight of nature lovers. Sei whales, known for their massive size and distinctive blue-gray coloration. They are said to breed every 2-3 years, leading to a slow but steady population increase.

These whales were recently spotted near the Patagonian coast of Argentina. The Sei whale population had been hunted to the brink of extinction by whaling ships in the 1920s and 1930s. As a result they weren’t seen for nearly 100 years.

The decades-long commercial whaling ban has been instrumental in the Sei whale population’s recovery. Mariano Coscarella, a biologist and researcher of marine ecosystems at Argentina’s CONICET scientific agency, explained that hunting caused the whales to disappear, not extinction.

Their recent reappearance is due to population replenishment over the past 80 years. Coscarella further stated that his team, with funding from National Geographic, attached tracking devices to a few whales to map their migration patterns via satellites.

Footage was collected from boats, drones, and satellites during tracking. This successful endeavor highlighted the effectiveness of global whale conservation efforts. However, if any nation withdraws from the agreement, these positive effects could be jeopardized.

The return of these gigantic whales to the Patagonian coast serves as a beacon of hope for other endangered species. This story exemplifies the power of nature’s resilience and the impact of sustainable conservation efforts on preserving Earth’s biodiversity.