Airtel announced a long-term partnership with Google Cloud to offer Cloud and GenAI products to Indian Business

Airtel, the second-largest mobile operator, announced that it has entered into a long-term partnership with Google to offer cloud and GenAI products to Indian enterprises, with a track record that includes 2,000 largest enterprises and a million medium and small enterprises.

The company plans through the partnership to offer AI solutions, including generative AI, which Airtel will train using its vast dataset resources. The companies stated that this partnership will include geospatial analysis, predictive capabilities, market assessment, site selection, risk management, asset tracking, and voice analytics.

In addition to improving its customers’ experience, Airtel will also use generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to increase the efficiency of its internal processes. With this, voice analysis is planned for conversational applications trained in different languages ​​and marketing technologies to predict consumer behavior, perform audience segmentation, and speed up the creation of contextual advertising content.

According to IDC, two companies are aiming to expand and grow the Indian cloud services market, which is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027.

“As India accelerates its digital transformation, cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions will be at the heart of this change. We are happy to partner with Google Cloud and jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable cloud solutions for governments, enterprises, and emerging businesses,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO, of Bharti Airtel.

Airtel said it is currently training over 300 Google Cloud services experts at a managed services center in the city of Pune. The strategic collaboration with Airtel marks a significant milestone in its commitment to accelerating cloud and artificial intelligence adoption in India, said Thomas Kurian, CEO, of Google Cloud.

Google is already an investor in Airtel. In 2021, Google invested in Airtel up to $1 billion as part of its Google for India Digitalization Fund. The giant also supported Jio Platforms, which operates India’s largest carrier. Jio also has a similar long-term partnership as the Indian carrier cross-sells Office 365 and Azure to local businesses.

So far, Google and Airtel have not yet disclosed the financial terms of the deal.