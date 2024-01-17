India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I today in Bangalore, Details inside

The Rohit Sharma led Indian Cricket Team is all set to take on the Ibrahim Zadran led Afghanistan today. The final T20 match of India vs Afghanistan is scheduled to take place today at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore today.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the Men in Blue have already clinched the series with a 2-0 score. In their previous match, team India defeated Afghanistan by six wickets at Indore’s Holkar stadium on January 14.

It is likely that there will be a shuffle in the playing XI of the Indian Team. The management is likely to give a chance to the players who have not yet got the scope to showcase their game on the field.

Earlier, India and Afghanistan have faced each other thrice in T20 World Cups and once in Asia Cup. Notably, India maintained a perfect score with wins in all the four matches.

Coming to the pitch report for today’s India vs Afghanistan match, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for favouring batters. This is because the ground is a flat one, which proves to be ideal for batting. So, it is only ideal that the toss winning team opts to bat first.

The match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18. It will also be live streamed on Jio Cinema from 7 PM onwards.