U19 World Cup final: I am not feeling pressure of legacy as I am inspired from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni: Uday Saharan

Team India is going to face Australia in the final match of Under-19 (U19) World Cup on Sunday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Five-time champions India will be hoping to put on a good show after defeating South Africa in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the audience’s focus will be on India captain Uday Saharan, who is also the leading run scorer in the tournament.

Addressing in press conference ahead of World Cup final, the Indian captain said that there was no pressure of legacy. “I don’t have to do anything different. Anyway, I remain calm even if match in a tight spot. It is important to keep the mind working and I feel that I am doing right now and will do the same in future also,” the young batter’s words echoed with the learnings from MS Dhoni,” said Uday Saharan.

He also said that he is inspired by Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, two players who converted their age group success into the professional senior world.

”Shubhman Gill is also from Fazilka and has emerged from U19 World Cup, which is inspiring. My aim from the beginning was also to make my country proud,” he added.

”Virat Kohli is my favourite because his passion and aggression is amazing. His love for the game, enthusiasm and desire to win inspires me. I have never met him but we have talked on the team video call. I want to meet him very soon,” Uday Saharan concluded.

Earlier, India defeated South Africa by 2 wickets and entered the final of the U 19 World Cup. Following the loss, the players of South Africa broke down. Meanwhile, the gesture of India U19 captain Uday Saharan has won hearts. In a picture, which is presently going viral of the internet, Uday Saharan is seen hugging and consoling his counterpart Juan James. This gesture of Uday has left all the fans in awe.