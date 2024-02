India beat South Africa by 2 wickets to enter final of U 19 World Cup

New Delhi: India on Tuesday beat South Africa by 2 wickets and entered the final of the U 19 World Cup.

In today’s match, Uday Saharan slammed 3rd half-century of the U-19 World Cup in the 36th over.

Also, Sachin Dhas slammed fifty off 47 balls in the 26th over.

South Africa scored 244/7 in 50 overs.