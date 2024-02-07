South Africa U19 players break down after losing semi-final, India U19 Captain’s gesture wins heart

India Under-19 team made the historic semi finals victory on Tuesday against South Africa and entered into the finals U19 World Cup. Following the loss, the players of South Africa broke down. Meanwhile, the gesture of India U19 captain Uday Saharan has won hearts.

In a picture, which is presently going viral of the internet, Uday Saharan is seen hugging and consoling his counterpart Juan James. This gesture of Uday has left all the fans in awe.

On the match front, South Africa opted to bat first. The team set a target of 245 runs. They lost seven wickets while making 244 runs in 50 overs. From the team, Lhuan-dre Pretorius made 76 runs in 102 balls with sex fours and three sixes. While, Richard Seletswane hot 64 runs in 100 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. From Indian side, in the first innings, Raj Limbani took three wickets, while Musheer Khan took two wickets and Saumy Pandey and Naman Tiwari both clinched one wicket each.

Initially, India lost four wickets in just 34 runs. Fortunately, the player’s form in the later part of the match made them win smoothly. The team lost four wickets in quick succession but skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas stitched a solid 172 runs partnership to bring their side back into the game. Team captain Uday made 81 runs in 124 balls with six fours, while Sachin Dash hit 96 runs in 95 balls with 11 fours and a six.