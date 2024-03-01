Team India squad announced for 5th Test vs England, details inside

In recent news, BCCI has announced the team India squad for the 5th Test against England. The India vs England 5th Test is scheduled to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

As per reports from BCCI, KL Rahul has been ruled out for the final test against England. Meanwhile, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to join back his team for the last test.

It is noteworthy mentioning that KL Rahul was earlier ruled out of the second, third, and fourth, Test against England at Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi, respectively. This had come after the cricketer complained of pain in right quadriceps in the first Test in Hyderabad.

Further, Bumrah was also given a break from the Test against England at Ranchi owing to workload. After which, Akash Deep had replaced Bumrah in the Ranchi Test.

Washington Sundar has also been released from the squad. Sundar will be joining the Tamil Nadu cricket team for Ranji Trophy semi-final fixture against Mumbai. Also, Mohammad Shami will have to sit out of the squad to undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Earlier on Monday, shami underwent a tendon surgery in London.

In another noteworthy mention, young batter Devdutt Padikkal is likely to make his Test debut at the 5th India vs England Test.

India squad for 5th Test vs England

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jured, KS Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep