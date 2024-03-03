Team India reach No. 1 position in WTC 2023-25 points table

The Indian cricket team have reached the Number 1 position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after Australia defeated New Zealand in the first Test match of the two-match series.

In the match, played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, the Aussies dismissed the New Zealand team for 196 runs in the second inning.

After losing the first Test against the Australia, New Zealand has slipped to No.2 position in the WTC 2023-25 points table. Meanwhile, BCCI has announced the team India squad for the 5th Test against England. The India vs England 5th Test is scheduled to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

As per reports from BCCI, KL Rahul has been ruled out for the final test against England. Meanwhile, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to join back his team for the last test.

It is noteworthy mentioning that KL Rahul was earlier ruled out of the second, third, and fourth, Test against England at Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi, respectively. This had come after the cricketer complained of pain in right quadriceps in the first Test in Hyderabad.

Further, Bumrah was also given a break from the Test against England at Ranchi owing to workload. After which, Akash Deep had replaced Bumrah in the Ranchi Test.

India squad for 5th Test vs England

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jured, KS Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep