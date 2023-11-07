Sri Lankan team walks off without shaking hands with Bangladeshi players, Angelo Mathew nods move

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match in Delhi became one of the most talked about games, filled with controversy. The trouble began with heated exchanges between Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis and Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, as well as intense moments when Charith Asalanka faced off with the Bangladesh bowlers. However, the real chaos erupted when Sri Lanka’s all-rounder Angelo Mathews was given out “timed out” in the 25th over. This made him the first cricketer in international cricket history to be dismissed in this way.

Many people wondered if it was a right call made by the umpired. To understand what a ‘timed out ‘means, it is when a batsman batsman takes too long to arrive at the crease, and the opposing team can appeal for their dismissal. The Sri Lankan team was visibly upset with this decision. Mathews showed his frustration by tossing his helmet and gloves upon returning to the dugout.

Post Bangladesh’s win in the match, the players of Sri Lanka shook hands with the umpires and walked off. They did not shake hands with the Bangladesh batters. They did not even line up to exchange pleasantries, something which is normal after every match. There were no attempts from the Bangladesh team either.

Now in the latest byte, Angelo Mathews has supported his team’s decision to skip the post-match handshake. He said that respect is given to the people who respect you in return. More than that, it is important to respect the game itself. He further clarified that his dismissal was not an attempt to waste time or gain an advantage. Instead, it was due to an equipment malfunction, which happened for the first time in his career.

Mathews even admitted that his dismissal occurred at a crucial point in the match. At that point, the outcome of the match was uncertain and could have gone in either team’s favors. He emphasized that he wasn’t claiming they would have won if he had batted, but he was highlighting the significance of the incident during a critical phase of the game.