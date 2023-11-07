AFG vs AUS: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat against Australia in World cup 2023 match

In a much awaited match of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, Afghanistan has won the toss and has opted to bat first against Australia. Today’s AFG vs AUS clash is taking place at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Both Australia and Afghanistan will be playing their 8th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Australia is currently on the third position on the World Cup 2023 points table with 10 points. Afghanistan stands at the sixth position with eight points.

Speaking about the pitch conditions for AUS vs AFG match, the ground at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai is known to favor both pacers and spinners. Spinners have the scope to play well as the match progresses.

As far as the weather conditions are concerned, Mumbai expected to remain warm with some clouds and sunshine. The temperature is expected to range between 37 degrees and 27 degrees.

Afghanistan Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Australia Playing XI

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood