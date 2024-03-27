SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad score highest team total in IPL, check the 5 new records created today
Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today set a new record score as they scored 277 runs, the highest team total in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The SRH Pat Cummins-led team set the new IPL record for highest team total while playing against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
After being invited to bat first by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, the Sunrisers Hyderabad started their innings from a fiery note as they had scored 45 in just 4.1 overs before losing their first wicket (Mayank Agarwal).
Their explosive innings continued till the last over as next four batsmen made huge contribution. While Heinrich Klaasen scored the highest individual run 80 off 34, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head scored 63 off 23 balls and 62 off 24 balls respectively. Likewise, Aiden Markram collected 42 runs from just 28 balls.
Kwena Maphaka was the most expensive bowlers of the MI as he conceded 66 runs in 4 over at an economy of 16.50. However, when it comes to the economy of the bowlers it was Piyush Chawla who 34 runs in just two overs.
Following are some of the records created today:
Highest team totals in the IPL:
- 277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
- 263/5 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
- 257/5 – LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023
- 248/3 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016
- 246/5 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010
Most sixes in team innings in the IPL:
- 21 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
- 20 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016
- 20 – DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017
- 18 – RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2015
- 18 – RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020
- 18 – CSK vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023
- 18 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
Highest innings scores in Men’s T20 cricket:
- 314/3 – Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou, 2023
- 278/3 – Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun, 2019
- 278/4 – Czech Republic vs Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019
- 277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
- 275/6 – Punjab vs Andhra, Ranchi, 2023
Highest partnership for 4th wicket or below for SRH in the IPL:
- 116* – Heinrich Klaasen & Aiden Markram vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
- 93* – MC Henriques & Yuvraj Singh vs DC, Delhi, 2017
- 80 – Cameron White & Thisara Perera vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2013
- 79 – Kane Williamson & Yusuf Pathan vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2018
- 77 – Abhishek Sharma & Priyam Garg vs CSK, Dubai, 2020
Most 45-plus partnerships in a team innings in T20s:
- 4 – KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, IPL 2008
- 4 – DC vs RR, Delhi, IPL 2015
- 4 – PBKS vs MI, Mumbai WS, IPL 2017
- 4 – MICT vs PC, Centurion, SA20 2024
- 4 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024
- Each of the five instances came in the first innings of the match. The four IPL instances featured all four 45-plus stands for the first four wickets.
Most expensive bowling returns in the IPL:
- 0/70 (4) – Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018
- 0/69 (4) – Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023
- 0/66 (4) – Ishant Sharma (SRH) vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2013
- 0/66 (4) – Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PBKS) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2019
- 1/66 (3.5) – Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs MI, Mohali, 2023
- 0/66 (4) – Kwena Maphaka (MI) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024
- Maphaka’s 0/66 are the most expensive bowling returns on IPL debut, surpassing Michael Neser’s 0/62 for PBKS vs RCB in Mohali in 2013.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:
- Playing XI: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
Mumbai Indians Squad:
- Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka