SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad score highest team total in IPL, check the 5 new records created today

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today set a new record score as they scored 277 runs, the highest team total in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The SRH Pat Cummins-led team set the new IPL record for highest team total while playing against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After being invited to bat first by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, the Sunrisers Hyderabad started their innings from a fiery note as they had scored 45 in just 4.1 overs before losing their first wicket (Mayank Agarwal).

Their explosive innings continued till the last over as next four batsmen made huge contribution. While Heinrich Klaasen scored the highest individual run 80 off 34, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head scored 63 off 23 balls and 62 off 24 balls respectively. Likewise, Aiden Markram collected 42 runs from just 28 balls.

Kwena Maphaka was the most expensive bowlers of the MI as he conceded 66 runs in 4 over at an economy of 16.50. However, when it comes to the economy of the bowlers it was Piyush Chawla who 34 runs in just two overs.

Following are some of the records created today:

Highest team totals in the IPL:

277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

263/5 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 – LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

246/5 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

Most sixes in team innings in the IPL:

21 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

20 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

20 – DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

18 – RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2015

18 – RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020

18 – CSK vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

18 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

Highest innings scores in Men’s T20 cricket:

314/3 – Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou, 2023

278/3 – Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun, 2019

278/4 – Czech Republic vs Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019

277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

275/6 – Punjab vs Andhra, Ranchi, 2023

Highest partnership for 4th wicket or below for SRH in the IPL:

116* – Heinrich Klaasen & Aiden Markram vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

93* – MC Henriques & Yuvraj Singh vs DC, Delhi, 2017

80 – Cameron White & Thisara Perera vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2013

79 – Kane Williamson & Yusuf Pathan vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2018

77 – Abhishek Sharma & Priyam Garg vs CSK, Dubai, 2020

Most 45-plus partnerships in a team innings in T20s:

4 – KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, IPL 2008

4 – DC vs RR, Delhi, IPL 2015

4 – PBKS vs MI, Mumbai WS, IPL 2017

4 – MICT vs PC, Centurion, SA20 2024

4 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024

Each of the five instances came in the first innings of the match. The four IPL instances featured all four 45-plus stands for the first four wickets.

Most expensive bowling returns in the IPL:

0/70 (4) – Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

0/69 (4) – Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023

0/66 (4) – Ishant Sharma (SRH) vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2013

0/66 (4) – Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PBKS) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2019

1/66 (3.5) – Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs MI, Mohali, 2023

0/66 (4) – Kwena Maphaka (MI) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

Maphaka’s 0/66 are the most expensive bowling returns on IPL debut, surpassing Michael Neser’s 0/62 for PBKS vs RCB in Mohali in 2013.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:

Playing XI: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

