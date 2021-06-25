Sehwag’s Mirzapur meme after India loss in WTC final will leave you in splits

By IANS
sehwag shares mirzapur meme over india's wtc loss
Picture Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has posted a hilarious meme on social media from the popular web series ‘Mirzapur’ to express his dismay at India losing to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Southampton on June 23.

The meme shows the lead actor in ‘Mirzapur’, Pankaj Tripathi — who plays the character Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya — scolding Anjum Sharma, who portrays ‘Sharad Shukla’, one of the antagonists in the serial.

Sehwag, India’s only twin-triple centurion in Tests captioned the meme, “Aapse better umeed kiye the hum (I had better expectations from you)”. The meme has since got more than 52,000 likes.

Sehwag also congratulated Kane Williamson’s boys, who ended New Zealand’s two-decade long ICC Trophy drought, tweeting a picture of the Kiwi skipper with Ross Taylor and writing, “Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World Test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS, absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ.”

It was here in England that New Zealand had suffered the biggest disappointment nearly two years back when they tied with the hosts in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s but lost the trophy on boundary count.

