England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler misses second T20 International

By IANS
jos buttler misses T20
Buttler misses 2nd T20I due to calf injury (Picture Credit: IANS)

Cardiff: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler had to miss the second T20 International against Sri Lanka on Thursday due to a calf strain he suffered in Wednesday’s first T20 match.

“Buttler misses out with calf injury, [Chris] Woakes rested,” said a statement on ecb.co.uk.

“One forced change, Jos picked up a calf strain yesterday, and Chris Woakes can’t play two days in a row, so Dave Willey takes the new ball,” said England captain Eoin Morgan said at the toss which was won by Sri Lanka who chose to bat.

Related News

Powerful BCCI fails to ensure warm-up games for Team India…

New Zealand Travels London For Test Series, Begins From June…

Buttler had smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 68 in England’s eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I.

The right-handed batsman’s innings, laced with eight boundaries and a six, earned him the Player-of-the-Match award.

The 30-year-old Buttler was in the news recently after he said that travelling to Australia for Ashes without families would be tough for the players.

You might also like
Sports

Powerful BCCI fails to ensure warm-up games for Team India in England

Sports

Andy Murray to lead British Tennis team at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sports

New Zealand beat India in final, become first world Test champion

Sports

India vs NewZealand Live Score WTC final: India bowled out for 170, NZ need 139 to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.