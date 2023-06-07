WTC 2023: Security beefed up at Oval ahead of India-Australia final

London (UK), June 07 (ANI): Security has been beefed up at the Kennington Oval ahead of the India vs Australia final of the World Test Championship.

India and Australia are set to square off in the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 7, 2023. India marking their second successive appearance in the title clash after a loss to New Zealand back in 2021.

The beautiful city of London is decorated and ready to celebrate the festival of cricket with great enthusiasm. India and Australia are set to square off in the WTC final starting from June 7.

The summit clash between two cricketing giants will take place at the Oval in London. The prestigious Oval cricket ground is ready to witness a highly anticipated WTC final.

The No 1 and No 2 ranked sides in ICC Test Team rankings will play each other in the marquee final. However, neither team enjoying a particularly good record at the venue. Earlier, India dethroned Australia to become number one ranked Test team.

WATCH THE DECORATIONS IN THE CITY OF LONDON:

