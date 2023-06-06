Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal extends help to Odisha train accident victims

Bhubaneswar: Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has contributed to help the victims of the Odisha train accident that took place on June 2, 2023.

At least 275 people lost their lives in this accident, while more than 1100 people were injured. Yuzvendra Chahal has donated one lakh rupees for the treatment of those injured in the Odisha train accident, said reliable reports.

Chahal has donated one lakh for the Odisha train accident victims. He gave the donation in a stream organized by Scout Gaming channel.

Chahal recently featured in IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals.

As many as three trains got derailed in Odisha’s Balasore on the night of Friday, June 2, leading to a major accident.