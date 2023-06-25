SAFF Championship 2023: India enters into semifinals beating Nepal by 2-0

Bengaluru: India beat a spirited Nepal 2-0 in their second group match to book a berth in the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) Championship 2023 semifinals in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Star player, Sunil Chhetri in the 61st minute scored his fourth goal of the tournament. Mahesh Singh struck in the 70th minute to notch up the home side’s second consecutive win.

India had beaten Pakistan 4-0 in their opening match on Wednesday with Chhetri scoring a hat-trick.

With six points from two wins, India qualified for the semifinals from Group A along with Kuwait also six points, who beat Pakistan 4-0 earlier in the day for their second victory.

Kuwait became the first team to qualify to the semi finals. It tops the table in Group A with back-to-back wins. Kuwait defeated Pakistan by 4-0 on Saturday, and had earlier beaten Nepal 3-1.

Today Bangladesh will take on Maldives at 3:30 P.M. while Lebanon will play Bhutan at 7.30 P.M. in Group B matches.