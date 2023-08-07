Rohit Sharma recalls bittersweet memories of 2011 World Cup snub as India prepares for 2023 campaign

New Delhi: In a candid interview during the World Cup Trophy Tour in Barbados, Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma recalled about the bittersweet memories he had of the 2011 World Cup. The star batter, who is set to lead India in the upcoming prestigious ODI World Cup, shared his disappointment at being left out of the 2011 squad, despite playing a crucial role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph.

Rohit Sharma recalled about the journey of the Indian team in the 2011 World Cup, where he watched every match from home with mixed emotions. On one hand, he felt disappointed not to be a part of the squad that eventually went on to clinch the coveted trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. However, he also couldn’t help but feel proud of India’s stellar performances throughout the tournament.

Recalling the intense quarter-final match against Australia, Rohit acknowledged the pressure that the players faced and praised the brilliance of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, who sealed India’s victory and progression to the semi-finals.

The semi-final against Pakistan at Mohali was another nerve-wracking encounter for Indian fans, with the team managing to defend a modest total thanks to a collective bowling effort and Sachin Tendulkar’s gritty innings.

The final against Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was a roller-coaster ride, with India chasing a challenging target. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni’s heroic knocks guided India to a historic victory, ending a 28-year wait for the World Cup title.

India’s World Cup campaign will kick off in a couple of months, and all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and his team as they seek to add another golden chapter to the annals of cricket history, aiming to replicate the success of the 2011 World Cup triumph on home soil.