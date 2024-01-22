Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja and other sports stars reach Ayodhya

India’s sports stars including Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja and Sania Nehwal have reached Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Speaking to media, cricketer Anil Kumble alias Jumbo, said, “It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It’s very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla…”

Meanwhile, Indian shuttler Sania Nehwal said to ANI, “I think this is a big day for all of us. I am fortunate to have received the opportunity to be here today. We will have the darshan of Lord Ram here. So, we are waiting for that moment…I can’t express my joy in words…”

At the same time, former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj said, “I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place…We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion. It’s a celebration and we are all happy to be here and be part of the celebration.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the gold-adorned Ram Lalla after Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Ram Lalla’s idol carries religious symbols including Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, and Kamala Nayan.