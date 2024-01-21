Sania Mirza breaks silence on divorce after Shoaib Malik – Sana Javed pic surfaces

India’s star tennis player Sania Mirza and her family have finally broken silence on rumours of her divorce from Shoaib Malik after the cricketer shared pictures of her wedding with Sana Javed on Wednesday.

In statement, Sania’s family and her team wrote, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” the statement further read.

Shoaib Malik got married to Sania Mirza in 2010. However, he commenced his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The cricketer shared the pictures of their married on Instagram with caption, “And We created you in pairs.”