Rahul Dravid inspires India with motivational dressing room speech after win against England

Head coach of team India, Rahul Dravid gave a motivational speech after India’s victorious 4-1 win over England in the recently-concluded 5-match Test series.

After India defeated England by an inning and 64 runs in the last and final match of the 5-match series, lauded his team’s players for putting their hands up in the hour of need.

In a video shared by BCCI, Rahul Dravid is heard saying, “There were times in the series when we were challenged. We were pushed, but we found a way to bounce back. It speaks to the skills, resilience, and character that we have. And on many occasions in the series when the games could have gone either way, we always found people in the dressing room to step up and turn the game our way.”

“Not only do we have to win games when we have to fight back, but you also have to win games when you are ahead, and you don’t let the opposition come back in any situation,” he further added.

Dravid praised India for playing well against the white team and having a victorious win.

It is worth mentioning here that India defeated England in the fifth and final Test match of the 5-match series by an inning and 64 runs played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.

India have won the series by 4-1. England won the first match of the series, while India won the rest all the matches.

Notably, the Indian cricket team has reached the Number 1 position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after Australia defeated New Zealand in the first Test match of the two-match series.