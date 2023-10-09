Netherlands win toss, opt to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2023

Hyderabad: In an exciting kickoff to the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands won the toss and opt to field first against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Just a few days ago, New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, achieved a remarkable 9-wicket victory over the defending champions, England.

Now, they aim to maintain their winning streak as they face the Dutch team. There’s good news for New Zealand as Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are expected to return to the side after recovering from their injuries.

According to Google’s win probability, there is a 92% chance that New Zealand will be victorious in this match. However, the Netherlands, with their promising performance against Pakistan, should not be underestimated.

Various cricket pundits and predictions align with New Zealand’s supremacy in this clash.

CricTracker anticipates that New Zealand will bowl the Dutch out for 220-230 runs and score 320-340, depending on the toss outcome.

Khel Now also leans in favour of the Kiwis, anticipating a cautious win that paves the way for their continued success in the tournament.

The match will start at 2 p.m., and cricket fans can watch the live streaming of this exciting encounter on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.