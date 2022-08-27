Neeraj Chopra Creates History With First Diamond League Win For India

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who had pulled out of the Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury has made a notable comeback in The Lausanne leg of Diamond League. Chopra finished first at Lausanne Diamond League after registering a best throw at 89.08 m on his first attempt. He skipped his third and fifth attempt and his fourth attempt was a foul. In his sixth and final attempt he registered a throw of 80.04 m.

With this victory, Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian to win a Diamond League crown.

This is the second time Chopra is making an appearance in Diamond League this year. In Stockholm Diamond League, he had registered a throw of 89.94 m, but had come in second, behind Anderson Peters of Grenada.

The Lausanne leg of Diamond League will be the last chance for the men’s javelin athletes to participate in the finals to be held at Zurich, Switzerland on September 7 and 8.

Chopra is now at the fourth spot on Diamond League points table with a total of seven points. It should be noted that only the top six will be allowed to compete in the finals.