Jasprit Bumrah ranks first in ICC Men’s Test Bowler rankings

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s place as the best fast bowler in the world is confirmed after he claimed the No.1 spot on the latest ICC Men’s Test Bowler rankings.

Bumrah rises to the top for the first time after he took nine wickets during his side’s series-equalling 106-run victory over England in the second Test in Vishakhapatnam.

The nine-wicket haul also helped Bumrah get Player of the Match honours in the second Test and climb three places on the latest Test rankings for bowlers to claim top spot.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, who has held the premier ranking since March, 2023, managed just three wickets for India in the second test match. This dropped him two places to third on the updated rankings for Test bowlers. South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada maintaining his place in second despite sitting out the Proteas’ Test series in New Zealand.

It is the first time Bumrah has held the top ranking. The 30-year-old has also clinched a total of 10 five-wicket hauls for his country from 34 Test match appearances.

Bumrah is just the fourth player from India and first fast bowler to top the bowling charts, with Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Bedi

Besides Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal also rewarded for his magnificent double century during the first innings of that Vizag Test with England.

Jaiswal helped setup the victory with a career-best 209 to start the match and the youngster climbed 37 places to 29th on the latest rankings for Test batters.

At the same time, after India registered a remarkable win against England in the second Test match of the 5 match series, the team have climbed to the second rank in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.