WTC points table: Team India climbs to 2nd spot after winning against England

After India registered a remarkable win against England in the second Test match of the 5 match series, the team have climbed to the second rank in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

While Australia tops the table, India stands second after playing six match. Out of the total, the team has won three matches, lost two and draw in one match. However, after losing the match, England has dropped to the eighth spot.

Earlier on Monday, India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test match of the five match series played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

In the first inning, Yashasvi Jaiswal made record by hitting 209 runs in 290 balls. He became the fourth Indian cricketer to clinch double century in Test match. However, India lost all wickets in 396 runs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah also made records by taking six wickets by giving 45 runs. The white team could make 253 runs by losing all wickets in the first innings.

India later gave a target of 399 runs to the white team. However, the white team lost all wickets in 292 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets.