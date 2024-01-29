Jadeja, K.L Rahul ruled out of second Test against England; Sarfaraz, Washington, Sourabh called up

Left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and middle-order batter K.L Rahul have been ruled out of India’s second Test against England, starting in Visakhapatnam on February 2.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement that Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during batting in India’s chase of 231 on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain, with the medical team monitoring the progress of the duo.

It further said the men’s selection committee has added right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan, left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar and off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar to India’s Test squad for the Visakhapatnam Test.

BCCI also said Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1 in Ahmedabad, while fast-bowler Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.

India’s next Test match against England will be held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 2. The hosts’ are 1-0 behind in the five-game series after losing the opening match at Hyderabad by 28 runs.

India’s updated squad for the 2nd Test against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

