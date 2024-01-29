ICC Board lifts suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has lifted the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect.

Confirming the lifting of suspension, ICC said in a statement, “SLC was suspended in November for being in serious breach of its obligations as an ICC Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and / or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.”

“The Board have been monitoring the situation since the suspension and are now satisfied that SLC are no longer in breach of membership obligations,” the statement further read.

ICC suspended Sri Lanka Cricket in November, 2023 over political interference. The Board suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect because of interference in the governance of the sport by the country’s government. Meanwhile, the suspension also led Sri Lanka to lose the right to host the ongoing U-19 World Cup.